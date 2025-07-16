Next Article
Tragic heart attack claims 9-year-old girl in Rajasthan
Prachi Kumawat, a 9-year-old student at Adarsh Vidya Mandir School in Sikar, Rajasthan, collapsed during lunch break on Tuesday while opening her lunchbox.
Staff rushed her to a nearby health center just 500 meters away, but after a second cardiac arrest, she sadly passed away by early afternoon.
No known heart issues
Prachi was known for her cheerful spirit and impressive academics—she could recite multiplication tables up to 40 and had no known heart issues.
Her family held her last rites the same evening. Her father works in Gujarat.