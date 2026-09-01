Trailer truck crashes through divider on Yamuna Expressway, killing 4
A serious accident on the Yamuna Expressway late Sunday night left four people dead and three others hurt.
A trailer truck broke through the divider and slammed into a Baleno car, also causing minor injuries to passengers on a motorcycle and pickup truck behind them.
Victims named, 3 injured, driver arrested
The victims included Ritesh Pandey (50), his son Avishar Pandey (30), Vikas Gupta (35) (all from Delhi-NCR but originally from Uttar Pradesh), and Vijay Singh (35), the driver from Rajasthan. They were traveling to Delhi-NCR from Maharajganj.
The injured are Sumit (20), Sachin (25), and Bhushan Kumar Singh (22).
Police have arrested the truck driver, who may have been drowsy at the wheel, and charged him with rash driving and negligence.
Traffic is back to normal after authorities cleared the wreckage.