Trailer truck crashes through divider on Yamuna Expressway, killing 4

The victims included Ritesh Pandey (50), his son Avishar Pandey (30), Vikas Gupta (35) (all from Delhi-NCR but originally from Uttar Pradesh), and Vijay Singh (35), the driver from Rajasthan. They were traveling to Delhi-NCR from Maharajganj.

The injured are Sumit (20), Sachin (25), and Bhushan Kumar Singh (22).

Police have arrested the truck driver, who may have been drowsy at the wheel, and charged him with rash driving and negligence.

Traffic is back to normal after authorities cleared the wreckage.