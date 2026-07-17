Train collides with pool car carrying schoolchildren in Murshidabad
India
A heartbreaking accident happened early Friday in Murshidabad, West Bengal, when a train crashed into a pool car carrying children to school.
It took place around 7:30am between Karnasubarna and Gobindopur stations near Berhampore.
Locals said the crossing gates were closed for one train but then opened for the car, just before another train arrived unexpectedly.
Police investigate after 3 children killed
The pool car was allowed onto the tracks after the gates opened, but another passenger train came almost immediately and hit it.
Two children died at the scene; a third passed away on the way to the hospital. Five others are being treated for injuries.
Police are investigating how this happened.