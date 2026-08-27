Training aircraft crashes in Kanpur; instructor pilot, trainee pilot killed 

The crash site was soon cordoned off by police, who also launched an investigation into the incident.

Smoke and debris were visible at the site, which attracted a large crowd of villagers.

The aircraft belongs to Garg Aviation, which operates a flying school at the civil aerodrome.

They had taken off at 11:30 am from the Garg Aviation training center in Kanpur and were flying back around 11:50 am when the plane crashed.