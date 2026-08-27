Training aircraft crashes in Kanpur; instructor pilot, trainee pilot killed
What's the story
A twin-engine four-seater training aircraft crashed in a field in Kanpur on Thursday, killing both the instructor pilot and trainee pilot. According to preliminary information, the twin-engine aircraft reportedly exploded with a loud bang before losing control and crashing to the ground. The duo has been identified as Sachin Bhatia from Gujarat and Abhishek Pujari from Karnataka.
Twitter Post
Visuals show crash aftermath
#WATCH | UP | A twin-engine four-seater training aircraft crashes in a field in Kanpur; Instructor pilot and trainee pilot killed, say police. pic.twitter.com/XihvcSo1xj— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2026
Investigation progress
Investigation launched into the incident
The crash site was soon cordoned off by police, who also launched an investigation into the incident.
Smoke and debris were visible at the site, which attracted a large crowd of villagers.
The aircraft belongs to Garg Aviation, which operates a flying school at the civil aerodrome.
They had taken off at 11:30 am from the Garg Aviation training center in Kanpur and were flying back around 11:50 am when the plane crashed.
Cop
Exact cause of crash yet to be ascertained
"We have got information about the instructor. He had an experience of around 3,000 hours. The DGCA has been informed. Their team will conduct a thorough investigation. The police have protected the entire area," Raghubir Lal, Police Commissioner, Kanpur Nagar, said.
The exact cause of the crash has yet to be ascertained.