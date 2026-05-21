Transport and taxi strike hits Delhi NCR over cess hike
India
A three-day transport and taxi strike has hit Delhi-NCR, starting Thursday, May 21.
Unions are protesting a hike in the environmental compensation cess on commercial vehicles, saying it's now too expensive to keep their services running, especially with CNG prices also going up.
Commuters struggle as unions seek rollback
The strike is making daily commutes a hassle, especially at busy spots like New Delhi Railway Station, where people are struggling to find rides.
Unions want the government to roll back the cess hike and address rising costs that are putting drivers' livelihoods at risk.
The protest is set to continue until May 23.