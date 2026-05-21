Trichophyton indotineae spreading in India may resist common antifungal drugs
India
A new, stubborn strain of ringworm, Trichophyton indotineae, is spreading fast in India.
It causes super itchy, recurring skin rashes and may not respond to commonly prescribed antifungal medicines in some cases.
Doctors are worried because it is easy to catch through things like shared towels, gym gear, or just close contact.
Dr. Shitij Goel recommends fungal testing
If you notice red, itchy patches that keep coming back or spread quickly, do not ignore them.
Dr. Shitij Goel recommends seeing a dermatologist early and getting proper fungal tests.
Standard medications might not work for this strain, so quick action can help stop it from getting worse or spreading further.