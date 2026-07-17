Tripura begins Census 2027 self-enumeration as Governor Nallu submits details
Tripura just rolled out the self-enumeration phase for Census 2027.
Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu kicked things off by submitting his own details online, encouraging everyone to join in.
You have until July 31 to fill out your information; then officials will handle house listing and house enumeration in August.
The main population count happens next February.
Tripura self-enumeration portal and household visits
You can complete the self-enumeration in no more than 10 minutes using a dedicated portal (super convenient).
Trained staff (including schoolteachers) will visit homes later to help with data collection.
Awareness campaigns are running statewide so no one misses out.
Governor Nallu emphasized that accurate census data helps ensure fair government benefits and better planning for Tripura's development, so every response counts, even from temporary settlements.