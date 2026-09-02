Truckers block Assam-Mizoram highway for 3rd day over safety
India
For three days now, more than 100 truck drivers and transport workers have stopped traffic on the Assam-Mizoram highway, leaving goods stuck and trucks stranded.
The protest kicked off in Lailapur, Assam, with drivers saying they will not move until authorities promise better safety on the route.
Truckers allege harassment, Mizoram supplies threatened
Truckers say they have been facing harassment and intimidation while moving cargo between states.
They are asking both the Assam and Mizoram governments to step up and make things safer.
Meanwhile, concerns have been raised over the supply of essential commodities to Mizoram because of the blockade.