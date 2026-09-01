Tuesday rain inundates Lakhimpur Kheri and Varanasi, schools closed
Tuesday's heavy rainfall left parts of Lakhimpur Kheri and Varanasi pretty much underwater, with streets flooded and daily routines disrupted.
The district administration jumped into action, closing all schools up to Class eight in Lakhimpur Kheri to keep children safe.
Sharda River seepage suspends 6 trains
The Sharda River caused water seepage between Bhira and Palia, leading to six suspended trains. North Eastern Railway says they'll stay stopped for now.
In Varanasi, the Ganga rose past its warning mark, flooding low-lying neighborhoods so badly that boats were seen gliding through submerged streets.
Even cremation rituals at Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats had to move onto rooftops.
Nearby border villages are also on alert as rivers coming from Nepal threaten more flooding; relief camps have been set up for families affected by waterlogging along the Varuna River.