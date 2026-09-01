Tuesday rain inundates Lakhimpur Kheri and Varanasi, schools closed

The Sharda River caused water seepage between Bhira and Palia, leading to six suspended trains. North Eastern Railway says they'll stay stopped for now.

In Varanasi, the Ganga rose past its warning mark, flooding low-lying neighborhoods so badly that boats were seen gliding through submerged streets.

Even cremation rituals at Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats had to move onto rooftops.

Nearby border villages are also on alert as rivers coming from Nepal threaten more flooding; relief camps have been set up for families affected by waterlogging along the Varuna River.