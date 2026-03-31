Tushar Gandhi barred from Mumbai University meeting Bhadant Vimansa
Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, was stopped from entering Mumbai University's Vidyanagari campus on Sunday (March 29, 2026).
He was there to meet Buddhist monk Bhadant Vimansa, who has been on a hunger strike for more than 220 days pushing for academic reforms.
Security said it was due to "security concerns," which sparked criticism and claims that protesters are being isolated.
Mumbai University says it lacked notice
The university explained that they did not know Gandhi was coming and would have let him in if they had had a heads-up.
With ongoing protests and exams for more than 5,000 students, security has been tight: bus route 318 was even suspended.
Despite the incident, Gandhi voiced his support for the right to protest and continues backing Vimansa's demands for change.