Tushar Mehta reappointed India's solicitor general for 4th straight term

Mehta's notable cases and career path

At 61, Mehta has shaped some of India's biggest legal debates: think Article 370, Aadhaar challenges, the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute, EWS reservation, marriage equality, and electoral bonds.

Starting out as Gujarat's additional advocate general in 2008 under then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, he became solicitor general in 2018 and has been reappointed ever since.

A senior advocate has even called him "the most effective solicitor general in the history of India" for his consistent wins on tough cases.