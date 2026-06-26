Tushar Mehta reappointed India's solicitor general for 4th straight term
Tushar Mehta is set to continue as India's solicitor general for a fourth straight term, after getting the green light from the government on June 20.
His new three-year stint starts July 1 and is expected to run until June 2029, unless there are any changes.
Mehta's notable cases and career path
At 61, Mehta has shaped some of India's biggest legal debates: think Article 370, Aadhaar challenges, the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute, EWS reservation, marriage equality, and electoral bonds.
Starting out as Gujarat's additional advocate general in 2008 under then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, he became solicitor general in 2018 and has been reappointed ever since.
A senior advocate has even called him "the most effective solicitor general in the history of India" for his consistent wins on tough cases.