TVK cancels ₹16.83L Kancheepuram water tank tender after 6-hour bids
India
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government just canceled a ₹16.83 lakh tender for building an overhead water tank in Kancheepuram.
The reason? The opposition DMK called out the process because bids were only open for six hours on May 18, 2026, raising questions about how fair and transparent things really were.
TVK government suspends 2 officials
DMK's Amutharasan criticized the super-short timeline as "pre-planned contract politics," saying no contractor could realistically apply that fast.
In response, the TVK government suspended two officials while it investigates, putting extra pressure on Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's new administration.