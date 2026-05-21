TVK cancels ₹16.83L Kancheepuram water tank tender after 6-hour bids India May 21, 2026

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government just canceled a ₹16.83 lakh tender for building an overhead water tank in Kancheepuram.

The reason? The opposition DMK called out the process because bids were only open for six hours on May 18, 2026, raising questions about how fair and transparent things really were.