TVK-led government cuts M.K. Stalin security from 58 to 33
India
M.K. Stalin, former chief minister and DMK president, just had his security cover reduced by the TVK-led government, from 58 police personnel to 33 personnel.
The special Core Cell team that used to give him top-level (Z-category) protection has also been withdrawn as of Saturday.
M.K. Stalin shifted to 4-officer escort
This update reflects Stalin's current status as a former chief minister. He now gets escort security with four officers led by a sub-inspector instead of round-the-clock elite protection.
His personal security officer is still on duty, so he isn't left unprotected. As he is now a former Chief Minister, he will henceforth be provided only escort security.