Twenty 1 Tamil Nadu pilgrims rescued after Mount Kailash flood
India
21 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu are back home after a scary flash flood hit their Mout Kailash trip in Nepal.
A sudden storm turned the mountain pass near Timure into a river, trapping their vehicle at an embassy checkpoint.
Thanks to quick rescue efforts and some teamwork, everyone made it out safely.
Ratnakumar and Poonguzhali used saree rope
During the chaos, Ratnakumar and Poonguzhali, a couple from Mayavaram, helped stranded women climb a muddy slope using a saree as a rope.
The group survived two tough days on limited food with help from locals.
Indian officials, including Union Minister S. Jaishankar, coordinated their evacuation to Kathmandu and then India.
The survivors were deeply grateful to everyone who helped them get home safely.