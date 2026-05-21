Twisha Sharma found dead in Bhopal, family contests suicide claim India May 21, 2026

Former model Twisha Sharma, 33, was found dead at her home in Bhopal on May 12.

Her in-laws say it was suicide, but her family believes there is more to the story: they claim she made distressed calls to them just before her death, which ended abruptly when her husband entered the room.

Allegations of dowry harassment and foul play have now come to light.