Twisha Sharma found dead in Bhopal, family contests suicide claim
Former model Twisha Sharma, 33, was found dead at her home in Bhopal on May 12.
Her in-laws say it was suicide, but her family believes there is more to the story: they claim she made distressed calls to them just before her death, which ended abruptly when her husband entered the room.
Allegations of dowry harassment and foul play have now come to light.
Family seeks forensics in Sharma death
Sharma's family wants a forensic check of phone calls and other digital evidence after suspecting evidence tampering, especially since her mother-in-law allegedly contacted people linked to the judiciary right after the incident.
A dowry death case has been filed against both Sharma's husband, who is missing, and her mother-in-law, who is now out on bail.
With growing public concern, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister has called for a CBI probe as the investigation continues.