Next Article
Two Agniveer commandos missing in Kashmir forest for 2 days
India
Two Agniveer commandos from the elite 5 PARA unit went missing on October 6, 2025, during an operation in the dense Gadole forest of South Kashmir.
Their disappearance has sparked a large-scale search involving the Army, J&K Police, and aerial teams.
The area is known for tough terrain and is generally associated with security challenges.
Search teams are working together across agencies
Officials think the jawans may have strayed during their mission—not due to any terror attack.
Search teams are working together across agencies to comb through the forest.
It's a tough job, but their quick, united response shows how seriously they take finding their own.