Two crashes in Uttar Pradesh kill 9 and injure 22

A tough Monday in Uttar Pradesh: two major road accidents left nine people dead and 22 injured.

The first crash happened early Monday morning near Kasganj, where a mini-truck carrying folks from Rajasthan's Karoli district collided with a truck.

They were on their way for ash immersion rituals; five people lost their lives, and most others were hurt, with six referred to a higher health center in Aligarh for better treatment.