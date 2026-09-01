Two crashes in Uttar Pradesh kill 9 and injure 22
A tough Monday in Uttar Pradesh: two major road accidents left nine people dead and 22 injured.
The first crash happened early Monday morning near Kasganj, where a mini-truck carrying folks from Rajasthan's Karoli district collided with a truck.
They were on their way for ash immersion rituals; five people lost their lives, and most others were hurt, with six referred to a higher health center in Aligarh for better treatment.
Hapur SUV flips, 4 passengers dead
Later in Hapur, a speeding SUV flipped multiple times on the Ganga Expressway. Four young passengers died, while a 17-year-old boy was injured and is undergoing treatment.
Police say fatigue likely caused the Kasganj crash, and they are examining the speed of the SUV and other factors that may have contributed to the accident.