Two DU students harassed near Hakikat Park in Mukherjee Nagar
India
Two Delhi University students say they were harassed by four men in an SUV near Hakikat Park, Mukherjee Nagar, on September 23.
The men reportedly shouted abuse and tried to get physical as the students were heading home from Vijay Nagar, but ran off when confronted.
Police have filed an FIR after some initial confusion about which station had jurisdiction.
Police identify accused, ABVP demands action
Police say they have identified all the accused and their vehicle, and are carrying out raids to catch them.
This comes right after a recent gang rape case in South Delhi, so patrols have been stepped up, particularly at dark spots and vulnerable areas.
Meanwhile, student group ABVP has protested for quick arrests and fast-track trials, urging police to act fast so women feel safer.