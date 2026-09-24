Two ECI commissioners raised 14 objections to SIR electoral rolls
The Election Commission of India, or ECI, is dealing with some behind-the-scenes tension: two out of three commissioners have raised repeated objections (14 times!) about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
This disagreement sheds light on how decisions actually get made at the top, with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, and Vivek Joshi all involved.
ECI defended debates, decisions signed unanimously
Pushback included changes to Form 6 and who gets access to the central voter database.
The ECI says these kinds of debates are totally normal for them; sharing written notes and technical feedback is just part of making sure everything stays legal.
Even though there were strong opinions, in the end, all decisions were signed off unanimously, thanks to rules that let majority votes settle things if everyone can't agree.