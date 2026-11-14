Two elephants die in Karnataka's Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts
Two elephants died in separate incidents this week in Karnataka's Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.
In Chamarajanagar, a young female elephant was electrocuted after touching an illegal electric fence set up by a maize farmer near Paalya village.
Meanwhile, forest officials in Mysuru found a 50-year-old female elephant that likely died from injuries caused by another elephant.
Farmer arrested and elephant carcass found
The farmer behind the illegal fence has been arrested under wildlife and electricity laws, highlighting how dangerous these shortcuts can be for animals.
Forest department personnel and Wildlife Crime Prevention Camp staff patrolled the Mysuru site and discovered the carcass, reminding us why protecting wildlife and following the rules matters for everyone.