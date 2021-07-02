Two pediatric hospitals coming up along Yamuna Expressway

A medical device equipment park is also in the final stages of approval

Two pediatric hospitals are coming up near Greater Noida along the Yamuna Expressway as authorities prepare for a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. Also, a medical device equipment park is in the offing in the region for which the Centre's approval is pending, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) officials said.

Third wave

These hospitals will come up within 10 months: YEIDA CEO

"Two hospitals dedicated for children are coming up in Yamuna Expressway Authority's Sector 18 and 20 in view of the likelihood of a third wave of the pandemic," YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh said. "These hospitals would come up within 10 months," Singh informed a group of reporters during an interaction held by Uttar Pradesh Industries Minister Satish Mahana on Thursday.

Support

YEIDA also supported up-gradation of CHCs and PHCs: Singh

He said the YEIDA also supported the up-gradation of the local community health centers (CHCs) and primary health centers (PHCs) in their area of work along the Yamuna Expressway, including Jewar, where an international airport is coming up. These CHCs and PHCs were provided with beds, oxygen cylinders, and concentrators, ambulances, and staff during the deadly second wave of the pandemic, he said.

Other details

Medical device equipment park also in final stages of approval

Singh said a medical device equipment park is also in the final stages of approval. "This park is proposed in a 25-acre area in Sector 28. A proposal for it has been sent to the Centre for approval. Once we get the nod, work would begin on the project immediately," he added.