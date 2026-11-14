Two police officers shot dead in Kishtwar families seek CBI
Two Special Police Officers, Babi Chand and Rashpal Kumar, were found dead with bullet wounds in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, after going missing on their way to a security post.
Their families are now calling for a CBI investigation, saying the local police have not been transparent enough.
The officers' weapons were also missing from the scene.
Families cite fewer posts since 2000
Family members (such as Ramesh Kumar, brother of Babi Chand) feel that fewer security posts since 2000 may have made things worse.
The recent tragedy has reminded locals of earlier attacks in the area and sparked fresh demands to restore stronger security measures.
Officials say they are working to help affected families and speed up support, while calls grow for a deeper probe into who is behind these killings.