Uber India and Kerala CEO office offered free polling rides

Free rides aimed at young voters

The free ride offer was part of a bigger push to get more people (especially first-time and young voters) to the polls.

While some classic perks like halwa or rice at booths was missing this year, the focus was on making it easy and hassle-free to participate.

If your polling station was farther than two kilometers away, you'd just pay the regular fare after that limit.

Overall, it's a small but thoughtful step toward getting everyone involved in democracy.