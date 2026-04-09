Uber India and Kerala CEO office offered free polling rides
Kerala's recent assembly elections got a boost from Uber India and the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Kerala, which teamed up to offer free rides to polling stations in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram.
The catch? The ride was free for up to two kilometers, whether you chose a car, auto, or bike.
This move aimed to make voting more convenient (especially for younger voters).
Free rides aimed at young voters
The free ride offer was part of a bigger push to get more people (especially first-time and young voters) to the polls.
While some classic perks like halwa or rice at booths was missing this year, the focus was on making it easy and hassle-free to participate.
If your polling station was farther than two kilometers away, you'd just pay the regular fare after that limit.
Overall, it's a small but thoughtful step toward getting everyone involved in democracy.