Uma Bharti asks minister for CCTV after Jhansi near miss
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti almost missed her train at Jhansi station after facing blocked paths and an early departure.
She wrote to the railway minister, saying modern stations can be insensitive to real passenger needs and asked for CCTV proof of her arrival time.
This isn't the first time she's run into these problems. She had a similar experience at Mathura.
Uma Bharti cites obstructions, early departure
Bharti shared that she arrived at the station on time, but was held up by a passing train and a stuck handcart.
Even with help from staff and a battery cart due to mobility issues, she couldn't reach in time because the Punjab Mail left two minutes early.
Calling it an everyday struggle for regular people, she urged railways to modernize without losing sight of basic accessibility.