U.N. report warns Kolkata and Mumbai face fast-rising sea levels
India
A new U.N. report is raising the alarm about fast-rising sea levels, saying cities like Kolkata and Mumbai could be hit hard.
The main culprits? Melting glaciers and warmer oceans caused by climate change.
This means more flooding, damage to buildings, salty groundwater (which isn't great for drinking or farming), and bigger health risks.
U.N. urges smarter policies and funding
Globally, 770 million people living near coastlines are in danger. In South Asia alone, more than 14 million could lose their homes as water levels rise.
While rich cities might face huge financial losses, places like Kolkata and Mumbai are looking at mass displacement.
The U.N. is calling for smarter policies, more funding, and long-term solutions to protect people and the environment before things get worse.