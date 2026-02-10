Union Budget 2026 seminar: Experts hail focus on agriculture

Budget supports transition to modern agriculture

The budget isn't just about spending—it's about smart upgrades. With the "Land to Lab" initiative and five new university clusters, there's a real push for agricultural research.

Professor H.H. Bharadi pointed out that current agricultural growth is 4.5% and the target is 7%, and that the Budget supports a transition to modern agriculture.

Plus, as B.H. Nagoor noted, there's more support for youth skills and digital transformation so young people can thrive in these changing sectors.