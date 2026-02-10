Union Budget 2026 seminar: Experts hail focus on agriculture
At a Karnatak University seminar on February 10, economists and chartered accountants praised the Union Budget 2026 for its bold goal: making India a "Developed" nation by 2047.
The budget puts big money—₹12.2 lakh crore—into public projects, aiming to boost infrastructure, digital growth, and agriculture.
CA N.A. Charantimath summed it up: most of the growth will come from services and manufacturing, but agriculture still gets a solid share.
Budget supports transition to modern agriculture
The budget isn't just about spending—it's about smart upgrades. With the "Land to Lab" initiative and five new university clusters, there's a real push for agricultural research.
Professor H.H. Bharadi pointed out that current agricultural growth is 4.5% and the target is 7%, and that the Budget supports a transition to modern agriculture.
Plus, as B.H. Nagoor noted, there's more support for youth skills and digital transformation so young people can thrive in these changing sectors.
Reviving industrial clusters
This budget could mean more jobs, better rural opportunities, and faster tech adoption—especially if you're looking at careers in manufacturing or agri-tech.
Reviving 200 legacy industrial clusters and digital transformation in agriculture aren't just buzzwords; they're steps toward making India more competitive—and creating real chances for young people across the country.