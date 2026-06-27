Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveils 2026-2029 drug trafficking plan
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just rolled out a three-year plan (2026-2029) to take on drug trafficking in India.
The big goal? Break up major cartels and make real progress toward a drug-free India by 2047.
This effort ropes in over 40 ministries, showing the government's all-in approach.
Targets 100 top cartels
The plan focuses on tracking money trails to bust 100 top cartels and boosting border security with AI and anti-drone tech.
States are being asked to step up with special units and go after fugitives abroad.
Plus, the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign is getting bigger (think more outreach in schools, colleges, and communities) to cut demand through rehab and education.