Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh receives MV Lifetime Achievement Award

MVCON 2026 (a three-day conference in March 2026) is all about tackling diabetes complications: think kidney, eye, heart issues, and diabetic foot problems. There are hands-on workshops too, covering wound care techniques like debridement and NPWT.

The hospital has been treating diabetes for over 70 years

MV Hospital has a multi-decade legacy in diabetes care — over 70 years — and is recognized as a national leader in diabetic foot care.

This conference is a chance for doctors and healthcare teams to swap ideas and push for fewer preventable amputations worldwide, a real step forward for better diabetes care.