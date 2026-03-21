Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh receives MV Lifetime Achievement Award
Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh just received the MV Lifetime Achievement Award 2026 at MVCON in Chennai, celebrating his big impact on diabetes research.
At the event, he encouraged young doctors to dive deeper into research and patient care.
Meanwhile, the ongoing conference is focused on diabetic complications
MVCON 2026 (a three-day conference in March 2026) is all about tackling diabetes complications: think kidney, eye, heart issues, and diabetic foot problems.
There are hands-on workshops too, covering wound care techniques like debridement and NPWT.
The hospital has been treating diabetes for over 70 years
MV Hospital has a multi-decade legacy in diabetes care — over 70 years — and is recognized as a national leader in diabetic foot care.
This conference is a chance for doctors and healthcare teams to swap ideas and push for fewer preventable amputations worldwide, a real step forward for better diabetes care.