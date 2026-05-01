Unions seek ₹69,000 minimum for government employees and 3.833 fitment
India
Big news for government employees: unions are asking for the minimum monthly salary to jump from ₹30,000 to ₹69,000 starting January 2026.
They've also proposed a new fitment formula (3.833) that would boost pay for current staff and pensioners.
The deadline to submit these proposals has been extended to May 31, 2026, giving unions more time to make their case.
M Raghavaiah says extension aids negotiations
Union leader M Raghavaiah says the extension means more time for real talks with the government about fair wages.
Unlike before, this pay revision is being calculated based on a five-member family instead of three, so it could have a bigger impact on take-home pay if approved.
The government is now in active discussions with unions as they work out the details together.