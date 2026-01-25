'Unity in diversity': President Murmu's Republic Day eve address

Why does this matter?

Murmu put a spotlight on "spirit of oneness." She talked about India's big goal: becoming a developed nation (Viksit Bharat).

The President pointed out that we're one of the fastest-growing economies and aiming for third place globally, thanks to reforms like GST and new labor codes.

She gave a shout-out to everyone building the country—from soldiers and police to farmers, women breaking barriers, healthcare workers, teachers, scientists, young people (with 'MY Bharat'), and entrepreneurs.

It's a reminder that progress is a team effort—and everyone has a part to play.