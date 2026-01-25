'Unity in diversity': President Murmu's Republic Day eve address
On the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu reflected on India's journey since independence and called the Constitution "Our Constitution is the foundational document of the largest republic in world history."
She highlighted how it stands for justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity—values that shape modern India.
Why does this matter?
Murmu put a spotlight on "spirit of oneness." She talked about India's big goal: becoming a developed nation (Viksit Bharat).
The President pointed out that we're one of the fastest-growing economies and aiming for third place globally, thanks to reforms like GST and new labor codes.
She gave a shout-out to everyone building the country—from soldiers and police to farmers, women breaking barriers, healthcare workers, teachers, scientists, young people (with 'MY Bharat'), and entrepreneurs.
It's a reminder that progress is a team effort—and everyone has a part to play.