University of Kerala 'Vande Mataram' protest by SFI turns violent
Things got tense at the University of Kerala when SFI students protested the singing of the full Vande Mataram during National Sports Day.
Police tried to stop them at the university gate, but ended up using lathis, which sparked anger and pushed the protest into a violent turn.
Protesters scale wall, target Mohanan Kunnummal
Protesters entered the campus by scaling the compound wall, shouting slogans against Acting Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal and accusing him of promoting a certain ideology.
Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan called out police brutality, especially since no women officers were present for female protesters, and demanded an investigation.
SFI says their fight isn't over; they're planning more protests and have accused the university/state government of running the university as per the Sangh Parivar's diktats.