Unnao's Rashmi Savita gets ₹20.98cr tax notice, alleges PAN/Aadhaar misuse
India
Rashmi Savita, a college student from Unnao, was hit with a massive ₹20.98 crore tax notice for income she says she never earned.
The Income Tax Department wants answers by May 5, 2025, but Rashmi insists her PAN and Aadhaar details were misused by a Delhi-based company, RS Enterprises, without her knowledge.
Rashmi files complaints alleging identity theft
Rashmi's father, Ajay Shankar, says the family has nothing to do with the business or the money.
Believing her identity was stolen, Rashmi has already filed complaints with both the Income Tax Department and the police.
She has asked for a full investigation and hopes authorities will clear things up soon.