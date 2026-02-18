UP: 3 men going to wedding die in car accident India Feb 18, 2026

Three people lost their lives on Wednesday morning when a speeding car crashed into a tree and overturned near Gopalpur, Raebareli.

Mukesh (50), his son Kunal (20) from Bulandshahr, and his brother-in-law Ramu (24) from Aligarh were headed to a wedding after being picked up at the station.

Sadly, they didn't make it.