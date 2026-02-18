UP: 3 men going to wedding die in car accident
India
Three people lost their lives on Wednesday morning when a speeding car crashed into a tree and overturned near Gopalpur, Raebareli.
Mukesh (50), his son Kunal (20) from Bulandshahr, and his brother-in-law Ramu (24) from Aligarh were headed to a wedding after being picked up at the station.
Sadly, they didn't make it.
2 others in car seriously injured
Two others in the car, Chandan Mishra, a resident of Sangipur, and Abhishek, were seriously injured.
Police are investigating what went wrong, with Circle Officer Yaduvendra Pal Singh confirming that post-mortems are underway.
This tragedy comes amid a worrying rise in road deaths across Uttar Pradesh linked to speeding and poor traffic enforcement.