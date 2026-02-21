UP CM Yogi Adityanath credits ₹460cr directly to farmers' accounts

Digital surveys were used to identify beneficiaries

This isn't just about money—it's about real support for people hit hard by unpredictable weather and accidents.

The government used digital surveys to make sure help reached those who needed it most, cutting out middlemen for transparency.

Plus, there's a bigger push happening: expanded accident coverage for sharecroppers and family members, new agri offices and soil labs in four districts, better weather monitoring tech across the state, and thousands of young people getting trained in disaster response with insurance cover.

It's a sign that farmer welfare—and youth involvement—are getting some serious attention right now.