UP: Inter-caste couple elopes, marries, then dies by suicide
India
A young inter-caste couple from Uttar Pradesh, Amarjeet Kushwaha (30) and Rekha Sonkar (25), were found dead; police suspect they died by suicide within hours of each other.
The two had eloped and married five months ago, but their families never accepted their relationship.
Police are investigating the case
Rekha called the police after finding Amarjeet dead at their rented home in Fatehpur district, but sadly took her own life before help arrived.
They had returned to Bindki in January and rented a house on Lalauli Road, and both families allegedly severed ties with them.
Police are now investigating, speaking with relatives and neighbors to understand what led to this tragedy.