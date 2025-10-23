Next Article
UP man murders wife, lives with corpse for 2 weeks
India
In Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, a 48-year-old man named Harikishan allegedly murdered his wife Phoola Devi after suspecting her of having an affair with a local villager.
After October 6, he buried her body beneath their bedroom floor and continued living in the same room for nearly two weeks.
Case registered against the accused
Phoola Devi's brother filed a missing person complaint on October 13 when he couldn't reach her.
Suspicion grew after he noticed freshly dug soil under the bed on a Friday, leading police to discover her body with several deep injuries.
Harikishan fled but was arrested on October 21 and confessed during questioning.
He's now in judicial custody as police continue investigating this troubling case.