UP man poses as IAS officer to extort dowry

Nishad planned to traffic his new wife

After the wedding, Nishad allegedly assaulted his new wife and locked her up with plans to traffic her.

She contacted her family, who rushed to the house and found her confined to a small room; upon seeing the bride's family there, Nishad and his sister fled the scene.

Locals revealed he'd pulled similar scams before under different names.

Police have filed an FIR, and the SSP said the case is under investigation and assured that Nishad will be arrested soon.