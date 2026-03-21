UP man poses as IAS officer to extort dowry
India
A man from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, Pritam Kumar Nishad, pretended to be an IAS officer and tricked a Gorakhpur family into giving him ₹15 lakh as dowry.
He used fake office photos and videos to look legitimate, then demanded cash despite promising not to take dowry.
Nishad planned to traffic his new wife
After the wedding, Nishad allegedly assaulted his new wife and locked her up with plans to traffic her.
She contacted her family, who rushed to the house and found her confined to a small room; upon seeing the bride's family there, Nishad and his sister fled the scene.
Locals revealed he'd pulled similar scams before under different names.
Police have filed an FIR, and the SSP said the case is under investigation and assured that Nishad will be arrested soon.