UP: Man shot dead during celebratory firing at wedding

Shooter fled the scene

A person identified as Shashwat Singh, who allegedly fired shots, fled right after the incident.

Police have set up two special teams and are raiding possible hideouts to find him.

So far, Yadav's family hasn't filed a formal complaint, so an FIR is still pending.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further action will depend on that report.

Similar incidents of celebratory firing at weddings have been reported elsewhere.