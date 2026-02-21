UP: Soldier kills wife, 3 kids, then dies by suicide
India
A heartbreaking case from Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh: a soldier named Satyadev allegedly murdered his wife and three children, then died by suicide.
Neighbors noticed a bad smell coming from the locked house near Eta Road and alerted police, who discovered all five bodies inside on Saturday.
The home also doubled as a welding shop where Satyadev worked.
Investigation underway, post-mortem results awaited
Police had to break in after neighbors' complaints led them to the scene.
Early findings suggest the deaths happened about two days before they were found.
Senior officers and a forensic team are now investigating, collecting evidence, and waiting for post-mortem results to confirm what happened and why.
The area remains secured while police look into possible motives.