UP: Stray dogs kill 3-year-old girl India Jan 20, 2026

A heartbreaking tragedy struck Kazipur village in Uttar Pradesh when a three-year-old girl, visiting her relatives, was mauled to death allegedly by a pack of stray dogs.

She had gone out to play with other kids near a pond on Monday night but didn't return.

Her family began searching after nearly an hour, and local residents who had joined the search found the child about two hours later near a pond with stray dogs gathered around her; residents drove the dogs away, and the family then saw her lying motionless with fatal injuries.