UP: Stray dogs kill 3-year-old girl
A heartbreaking tragedy struck Kazipur village in Uttar Pradesh when a three-year-old girl, visiting her relatives, was mauled to death allegedly by a pack of stray dogs.
She had gone out to play with other kids near a pond on Monday night but didn't return.
Her family began searching after nearly an hour, and local residents who had joined the search found the child about two hours later near a pond with stray dogs gathered around her; residents drove the dogs away, and the family then saw her lying motionless with fatal injuries.
What happened next
Police said the dogs attacked when they saw the children playing; all the other kids managed to run away except for the toddler.
Her father shared that the dogs dragged his daughter from near their house.
No police case has been filed yet, as the family hasn't lodged a complaint.
Locals say this is their first fatal dog attack and are frustrated that authorities haven't acted despite rising stray dog problems.
Why this matters now
This incident comes even as the Supreme Court is hearing a suo motu case where judges criticized officials for ignoring India's stray dog crisis for 75 years and suggested states could face heavy penalties for deaths caused by dog bites—especially those involving children.