UP to appeal Allahabad HC ₹5L award to Akriti Chaudhary
The Uttar Pradesh government is not happy with the Allahabad High Court's decision to award ₹5 lakh to law student Akriti Chaudhary, saying her detention under the National Security Act was illegal.
Now, the state plans to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court on September 9.
Allahabad HC docks district magistrate's salary
The High Court called out serious flaws in how Chaudhary was detained, pointing out missing evidence and paperwork created after her arrest.
It even ordered that the district magistrate's salary be docked for approving her detention without proof she had done anything wrong.
The case has sparked bigger questions about using tough laws against students and peaceful protesters, especially after a similar notice against another student was withdrawn after a police inquiry found the underlying information false.