UPSC deploys AI, disqualifying 569 early CSE 2026 applicants India Jun 26, 2026

For CSE 2026, UPSC brought in AI to help sort through applications, something they've never done before.

The result? 569 candidates were disqualified right at the start, mostly for submitting duplicate forms or going over their allowed attempts or age limit.

It's all about making the process fairer and more transparent from day one.