UPSC issues prelims 2026 admit cards for exam May 24
India
UPSC just dropped the admit cards for the Civil Services Prelims 2026.
If you've registered, head to upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in to grab your hall ticket.
The big exam day is May 24, and this is your first step toward joining services like IAS, IPS, or IFS.
Print admit card bring photo ID
The prelims happen in two offline shifts: General Studies Paper I in the morning and CSAT Paper II later on.
Make sure all details on your admit card are correct—your name, roll number, exam center—and don't forget a printed copy plus a valid photo ID on exam day.
Results usually come about a month after the test, so keep an eye on the official sites for updates!