UPSC releases 2027 CSE prelims May 23 mains Aug 20 India May 21, 2026

UPSC has just dropped its exam calendar for 2027, so if you're planning to take the Civil Services (CSE) route, here's the scoop:

CSE Prelims are set for May 23, with notifications out on January 13 and applications closing by February 2.

The Mains will kick off on August 20 and run for five days.

If you're eyeing the Indian Forest Service, its Prelims will happen alongside CSE.