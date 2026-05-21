UPSC releases 2027 CSE prelims May 23 mains Aug 20
UPSC has just dropped its exam calendar for 2027, so if you're planning to take the Civil Services (CSE) route, here's the scoop:
CSE Prelims are set for May 23, with notifications out on January 13 and applications closing by February 2.
The Mains will kick off on August 20 and run for five days.
If you're eyeing the Indian Forest Service, its Prelims will happen alongside CSE.
Other major UPSC exams scheduled
Mark your calendars: Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims are on January 10; Engineering Services Prelims follow on January 31.
NDA/NA (I) and CDS (I) are both happening on April 11; round two of NDA/NA and CDS falls on September 19.
There are also reserved dates sprinkled throughout the year for recruitment tests.
UPSC notes that these schedules might shift if needed, so stay tuned for any changes!