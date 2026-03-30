US easing allows 1st Iranian LPG to New Mangalore Port

Port handles LPG and crude deliveries

The Aurora will unload at Confidence Petroleum as part of India's push to diversify where it gets its energy.

Alongside this, the Hellas Voyager has been discharging around 20,000 tons of LPG at New Mangalore Port; the tanker left Houston on February 22, and the Al Ain tanker from Saudi Arabia is expected soon with another big load.

The port is also handling a major crude oil delivery for Mangalore Refinery, proving it's becoming a serious hub for India's energy needs.