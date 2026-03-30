US easing allows 1st Iranian LPG to New Mangalore Port
India
Big energy news: New Mangalore Port is set to get its first LPG shipment from Iran since 2019, thanks to a recent relaxation of US sanctions.
The Aurora tanker is bringing in the cargo straight from Iran's Asaluyeh port, marking a fresh chapter in India's fuel imports.
Port handles LPG and crude deliveries
The Aurora will unload at Confidence Petroleum as part of India's push to diversify where it gets its energy.
Alongside this, the Hellas Voyager has been discharging around 20,000 tons of LPG at New Mangalore Port; the tanker left Houston on February 22, and the Al Ain tanker from Saudi Arabia is expected soon with another big load.
The port is also handling a major crude oil delivery for Mangalore Refinery, proving it's becoming a serious hub for India's energy needs.