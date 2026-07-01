US imposes fixed stays for F J and I visas
The US has just rolled out new visa regulations, ending the old policy that let international students, exchange visitors, and journalists stay in the United States without strict time limits.
Now, F (student), J (exchange visitor), and I (journalist) visas come with fixed admission periods, and the grace period for students after graduation drops from 60 to 30 days.
These changes could impact a lot of Indians studying or working in the US.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal pledges help
India's Ministry of External Affairs responded quickly, saying it's committed to protecting its people abroad.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal assured that India will keep talking with US officials to help minimize any difficulties for Indian students and travelers: "As and when there are issues... we take up those issues with the US side so as to minimize the difficulties that our people face."