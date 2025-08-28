US tariffs on Russian oil: Rajan's advice to India

Rajan's message to India

Rajan is pushing for India to diversify its trade partners and focus more on self-reliance, especially with global tensions rising and trade getting more political.

Even though the US wants India to cut back on Russian oil, leaders like S Jaishankar have pointed out that Europe still buys from Russia too.

For now, India is likely to keep importing some Russian oil—energy security comes first—but Rajan's message is clear: India should not become dependent on any single country to a large extent.