Delhi: Yamuna crosses danger mark for 2nd consecutive day
The Yamuna River in Delhi has gone above the danger mark for the second day straight, hitting 205.45 meters at the Old Railway Bridge this Thursday (August 28, 2025).
With water rising past the danger mark of 205.22 meters, officials are urging people living in low-lying areas along the river to be ready to evacuate if needed.
Authorities closely monitoring river levels
The spike is mainly because large amounts of water are being released from Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages—over 58,000 and 36,000 cusecs per hour.
The Central Water Commission has asked local teams to stay alert and take necessary action, such as warning and relocating people near the embankments, as evacuation typically starts at 206 meters.
Since it takes about two days for released water to reach Delhi, authorities are closely tracking river levels to protect affected communities.