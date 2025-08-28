Delhi: Yamuna crosses danger mark for 2nd consecutive day

Authorities closely monitoring river levels

The spike is mainly because large amounts of water are being released from Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages—over 58,000 and 36,000 cusecs per hour.

The Central Water Commission has asked local teams to stay alert and take necessary action, such as warning and relocating people near the embankments, as evacuation typically starts at 206 meters.

Since it takes about two days for released water to reach Delhi, authorities are closely tracking river levels to protect affected communities.