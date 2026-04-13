Uttar Pradesh businessman with bipolar drives through Delhi assembly gate India Apr 13, 2026

A 37-year-old businessman from Uttar Pradesh, who has bipolar disorder, drove his car through a gate at the Delhi assembly and left a bouquet in the speaker's car before speeding off.

Police quickly tracked him down in Swaroop Nagar after his vehicle details had been circulated and a head constable intercepted him on a tip-off.