Uttar Pradesh businessman with bipolar drives through Delhi assembly gate
India
A 37-year-old businessman from Uttar Pradesh, who has bipolar disorder, drove his car through a gate at the Delhi assembly and left a bouquet in the speaker's car before speeding off.
Police quickly tracked him down in Swaroop Nagar after his vehicle details had been circulated and a head constable intercepted him on a tip-off.
Businessman charged, treated at IHBTAS
He is now facing charges such as attempted murder, criminal intimidation, and damaging public property.
After his arrest, he was sent for medical evaluation and is currently under treatment at IHBAS in Delhi. Police say he has bipolar disorder.