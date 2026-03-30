Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath transfers ₹3,350cr to 28L students

Yogi Adityanath criticizes scholarship fund misuse

Yogi Adityanath said this move should help students focus on their studies and get better results, he said the scholarships are intended to help students focus on their studies and enable them to work harder.

He also called out the previous government for misusing scholarship funds and highlighted his team's efforts to fix old dues.

The event also celebrated schemes like Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, which helps poor families with dowry-free weddings, showing a broader push for social support in the state.