Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath transfers ₹3,350cr to 28L students
Big boost for students in Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just sent ₹3,350 crore straight to the bank accounts of nearly 28 lakh underprivileged students.
This money covers scholarships and fee reimbursements for those in classes nine and 10 and beyond.
Plus, another ₹100 crore is going to families who have lost their main breadwinner.
Yogi Adityanath criticizes scholarship fund misuse
Yogi Adityanath said this move should help students focus on their studies and get better results, he said the scholarships are intended to help students focus on their studies and enable them to work harder.
He also called out the previous government for misusing scholarship funds and highlighted his team's efforts to fix old dues.
The event also celebrated schemes like Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, which helps poor families with dowry-free weddings, showing a broader push for social support in the state.